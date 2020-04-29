As all theme parks remain closed during the coronavirus pandemic, we’ve been holding our breath waiting to find out when we can expect to return. According to Deadline, The Orange County Economic Task Force has provided major Florida amusement parks — including Disney World and Universal Orlando — with some preliminary reopening guidelines. The plan consists of multiple phases, gradually working the parks back up to full capacity.

In the proposed “Phase One,” larger theme parks would only be able to operate at 50 percent capacity as the effects are monitored. Employees would be encouraged to wear face masks, and no-touch hand sanitizer dispensers would be installed at the entry and exit for each ride. In addition, employees should receive a temperature check prior to their shift, and those above the age of 65 are encouraged to stay home.

If all goes smoothly, parks could then progress to “Phase Two,” where they would be allowed to reach 75 percent capacity. At that point, guests would still be encouraged to stand six feet apart from one another while waiting in ride queues. That’s right, that feeling of being smashed up against total strangers in line for the Jurassic Park ride might just become a thing of the past.

These guidelines are merely suggestions, and implemented measures will vary from park to park. Universal Orlando CEO John Sprouls shared last week that the company will be considering actions such as face masks for guests and increasing disinfection of rides and attractions. As Florida’s Stay At Home order is up on Thursday, we’ll likely be hearing more about Disney World’s reopening strategy soon. Until then, close your eyes, take a deep breath, and try to smell the water from the Pirates of the Caribbean ride. There, that’s better.