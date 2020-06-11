The Dixie Chicks have announced a new release date for their upcoming new album, Gaslighter. The country trio will release their first album in 14 years on July 17, according to a post to social media.

The Chicks shared a picture to social media on Thursday (June 11) of three beauty pageant participants, with the younger faces of the band members superimposed. The new release date is revealed via numbers that appear on each girl's sash.

The trio consisting of Natalie Maines, Emily Strayer and Martie Maguire initially announced the release of Gaslighter for May 1, but pushed the album release back in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Gaslighter marks the trio's first album since Taking the Long Way in 2006. That album was their first after negative comments Maines made about then-President George W. Bush during the run-up to the U.S. invasion of Iraq in 2003. The backlash from those remarks resulted in country stations banning their music across America.

The Dixie Chicks played their first U.S. tour dates since that career-altering incident in 2016, and most recently collaborated with Taylor Swift on "Soon You'll Get Better," a track from her Lover album. They planned to tour arenas in 2020, but it's unclear where those plans stand in light of the pandemic.

