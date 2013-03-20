Do You Agree With the Presidential Bracket? –Sports Survey of the Day

By now, most people know that Barack Obama is a basketball guy. So it's no surprise that come Tournament time, ESPN asks him to fill out a bracket. Do you agree with his picks?

In a surprise move, President Obama selected No. 1-seeded Indiana to win the NCAA Tournament this year. In the final game he has them going up against fellow No. 1 seed Louisville, the overall top seed.

The rest of his Final Four includes Ohio State and Florida. We think the president is playing it pretty safe here with his picks, but that doesn't mean it's a bad bracket. It's a pretty wide-open tournament this year. How do you think he did?

If you're looking for a little final four action of your own - a perfect bracket could earn you a million bucks in our million dollar bracket challenge!