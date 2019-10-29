Do You Carve or Paint Your Pumpkins for Halloween?

There's more than one way to utilize a pumpkin this Halloween, right?

We've all got different Halloween traditions. Some are deeply rooted and widespread while others may be unique and celebrated by just a few. Growing up, we loved going to the pumpkin patch as a family. We each picked out our perfect pumpkin and then we spent the evening painting our masterpieces.

Yes, I said "painting."

This is something that stunned my husband this week. I bought two small pumpkins and placed them on the dining room table with a small pack of paints. He was puzzled when I told him that we were going to have a date night painting our pumpkins. He looked at me like I was from Mars (and no, I did not have a costume on at the time). Now, I know that most people love to carve a pumpkin, but is it so wrong to use paint instead? You can still create something just as beautiful or spooky, but you don't have to deal with the snot-like guts.

So, do you paint or carve your pumpkins for Halloween?