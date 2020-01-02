Does Cheyenne Need a New Slogan? Here’s Some Suggestions

I was on my sixth (or maybe seventh) watch-through of Parks and Recreation on Netflix recently, because I don't like to go outside. In season 6, episode 15 Leslie Knope leads an effort to find a new town slogan for Pawnee, Indiana.

That scene inspired me. Maybe Cheyenne is in need of a new town slogan.

I mean, Cheyanne already has an official slogan" Cheyenne - Live the Legend." The city is also known as "The Magic City of the Plains." But, as we start a new year, and a new decade (no matter what calendar nerds say) maybe we should brainstorm some new slogans.

Here are a few of my suggestions, based on things people have said to me about Cheyenne.