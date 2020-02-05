Does This Map Show Which State Wyoming Loves the Most?

If we truly have a favorite state, this would definitely be a good choice.

Which state is your favorite? It sounds like a question you would ask a child, doesn't it? However, I think we all have a state that we just love. It could be the state we're currently living in, have lived in in the past, or maybe it's a place we love to visit often.

Do you think it's possible for the entire state of Wyoming to have a favorite state?

If everyone who lived here took a "favorite state" survey, we could easily determine which one we favor collectively. Well, that's kind of what Instagram user Matt Shirley attempted to do. I don't know much about Matt aside from the fact that he posts graphs and charts every single day. While I doubt there is much scientific evidence that went into this map, I do believe that he polled a decent chunk of his 331,000 followers. So, when you think about it, there may be something to this.

His map indicates that Wyoming's favorite state is Montana. Although Montana didn't return the favor, we won't hold it against them. There's a lot to love about Montana... wide open spaces, the Cowboys lifestyle, peace and quiet. It's a big, lovable state.

Now, let me ask you this again, which state is your favorite?