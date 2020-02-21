While I try to teach my dog to sit, stay and respond to my commands in the slightest form, this dog is taking office (sort of). Parker the Snow Dog is now the 'honorary' mayor of Georgetown, Colorado (he has not yet taken a stance of Pit Bull bans).

The small mountain town, near Loveland Ski Area, officially swore Parker the Ski Dog into office this week. He wore a red, white and blue tie and black-rimmed glasses to the ceremony on Tuesday, February 18.

If you recognize Parker, it could be because you are a) a skier or rider (Parker is Loveland's mascot) b) a Broncos fan or c) one of his thousands of Instagram followers.

Parker's new role as dog mayor is making national headlines, with coverage from the New York Post.

'Parker was unanimously voted the honorary mayor by the town Board of Selectmen on February 11,' New York Post said. 'His website says 'he is committed to bringing hugs, love, and cookies to the people of Georgetown.''

