Dog, Car Stolen at Fort Collins Gas Station

If someone stole my car, I'd be mad. If someone stole my dog, I'd be devastated. Last week someone stole both at a gas station in Fort Collins.

The owner of the car had run into the store and left his dog in the car. When he returned the car and dog were gone. Police did eventually find the abandoned car with the dog still inside. A short time later two suspects were located in a field nearby, with an arrest being made.

Fort Collins Police Services shared a full report: