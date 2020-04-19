Dog the Bounty Hunter looks real cozy during this quarantined, social distancing era in Colorado.

He was spotted with a woman by Facebook user Denise Plante in the aisles of Walmart, and though there's been no confirmation on Dog's relationship status, the picture suggests the two might be very close, as the woman's hand was in Dog's back pocket.

People commenting on the post discussed how they met Dog at Walmart and found that he was a nice guy. Apparently, if you see him in public, you can ask for an autograph and he'll graciously sign something for you.

Could this woman be Dog's new girlfriend? Well, you can be the judge.

