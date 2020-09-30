If you're a fan of animals that need a good home, wiener dogs, beer and outdoor fun, you're in luck! This weekend we'll get to enjoy Dogtoberfest at Freedom's Edge Brewing Co. to support our friends at Cheyenne Animal Shelter from 1pm to 6pm. Food trucks will be parked outside of Freedom's Edge and word around the water cooler is there may be a new Oktoberfest beer from Freedom's Edge, as well.

Here are some details from their Facebook Event.

We are excited to once again host the “Running of the Wieners,” more commonly known as the “Wiener Dog Races.” All wiener dogs are encouraged to enter to vie for the spot as the winner of this year’s race! We will also be holding another Mutt Round this year, and while the winner of this round can’t qualify for the ultimate wiener prize, they can qualify for bragging rights (and perhaps another great prize!) Registration is $25 per dog and spots are limited, so register your furry friend ASAP before space runs out! Lastly, humans and animals are encouraged to come dressed in their best Dogtoberfest attire (or Halloween costumes, if your lederhosen is in the laundry) and prizes will be given to the “Best in Show” for both humans and animals! We will have beer, food trucks, and fun galore, so come early and stay late while supporting a great cause! We’ll see you downtown on October 3rd!

This sounds like an awesome weekend event with beer and wiener dog races. Count me in. I'm not going to lie, I may enter my Terrier, Jolene in the mutt round. She's probably the fastest dog in town and 14 pounds of fury. You can find out more details here

