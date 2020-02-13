53 Years Ago: Dolly Parton’s Debut Album Is Released

Fifty-three years ago today, on Feb. 13, 1967, Dolly Parton's debut album, appropriately titled, Hello, I'm Dolly, was released.

The then-21-year-old Parton wrote or co-wrote 10 of the 12 songs on the record, including two of its singles: "I Wasted My Tears," which failed to chart, and "Something Fishy," which landed in the Top 20. Curly Putman wrote the other single from the project, "Dumb Blonde," which peaked at No. 24 on the charts. Hello, I'm Dolly itself landed at No. 11 on the country albums chart.

Monument

Although they were not released as singles, Parton also included on her debut disc songs that she wrote that were hits for other artists, including "Put It Off Until Tomorrow," which Fred Foster recorded; "Fuel to the Flame," which was a hit for Skeeter Davis; and "I'm in No Condition," which was released by Hank Williams Jr., also in 1967.

Hello, I'm Dolly was the only album that Parton released on the Monument record label. After releasing the record, she caught the attention of Porter Wagoner and became a part of both his TV show and touring show, and subsequently signed with his label, RCA Records.

Although Hello, I'm Dolly was considered a success, it would be six more studio albums and one compilation album, The Best of Dolly Parton, before Parton would earn a No. 1 hit. In 1971, Parton finally landed in the top spot on the charts with "Joshua," the title track of her seventh studio album.

In 1972, Parton re-released Hello, I'm Dolly, along with her 1970 album, As Long as I Love, as part of a two-album set, The World of Dolly Parton. Hello, I'm Dolly is available for streaming and purchase on Amazon.

