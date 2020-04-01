Dolly Parton is an angel, and she just proved it yet again by stepping up to help find a cure for the coronavirus (COVID-19).

On Wednesday (April 1), Parton headed to her social media pages to inform her fans that she has made a hefty donation to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville to go toward research for a possible cure to coronavirus.

“My longtime friend Dr. Naji Abumrad, who’s been involved in research at Vanderbilt for many years, informed me that they were making some exciting advancements towards research of the coronavirus for a cure,” Parton writes. “I am making a donation of $1 million to Vanderbilt towards that research and to encourage people that can afford it to make donations.”

Parton ended the statement with the heartwarming words, ‘keep the faith.’

Just a few days prior, Parton also turned to her Instagram page to thank all of those who find themselves on the front lines against the pandemic.

“Thank you to the first responders, servicemen and servicewomen, and healthcare professionals all around the world,” Parton said in a video.

Parton's donation is a piece of heartwarming news for a world craving some right about now, as coronavirus continues to spread across the country and around the world. In recent days, the country music community has lost the legendary Joe Diffie to the disease, and artists including Laura Bell Bundy, John Prine and Kalie Shorr have all shared the news that they are dealing with the disease.

