Dolly Parton has always been one of the most quotable country music singers. Now Parton is teaming up with American Greetings to incorporate her timeless music and unique personally to span both digital and physical products for the greeting card company.

Parton announced the partnership in a Tweet on Jan. 17, where she captioned the tweet, "Coming soon to a mailbox near you I am so thrilled to announce my upcoming line of greeting cards with @ amgreetings!"

In the coming months, the company will be releasing a line of cards that feature an array of Parton's classic "Dolly-isms." The first product was announced a few days ahead of Parton's birthday on Jan. 19. Fittingly, the product is a birthday audio and video “SmashUp” e-card, that got its inspiration from one of Parton's classic tracks, "9 to 5."

"I am so thrilled to begin this relationship with the folks at American Greetings," says Parton in a statement released on her official website. "When presented with this opportunity I knew it was perfect for me. I love connecting with people in unique ways, and being able to integrate products that take inspiration from my music and the life lessons I have learned through the years makes this extra special.

"I know first-hand how a few words in a card can change someone’s day for the better," she continues. "I am looking forward to working with the Creative group at American Greetings to develop cards that do just that!"

The news of Parton's partnership with American Greetings arrives days after the singer announced that she has thousands of unrecorded original songs that she plans to release after she passes away. In 2019 the singer released her Netflix series Heartstrings, which brought to life several of Parton's classic songs, such as "Jolene."