Those rumors about Dolly Parton having a bunch of hidden tattoos? They're true.

Podcast host Jad Abumrad, prompted by a group of students at the University of Tennessee studying Parton's work and impact on society, asked Parton about her alleged tattoos in the final episode of his Dolly Parton's America podcast.

Television host Jay Leno once caught a glimpse of one of them, and Parton has spoken about her reasons for getting inked, but, well, since not many people have seen the country icon's tattoos, they're still somewhat mythical.

"I have a few tattoos on my body. They are not meant to be tattoos for the sake of tattoos," Parton confirms to Abumrad, explaining that because she is fair-skinned, scars discolor her skin or are otherwise prominent (which she's noted previously). "So I, when I first started gettin' a few little things done, I had a few little tattoos to cover up the scarring.

"But I'm not tattooed all over like a bikewoman or anything," Parton adds. They're "very delicate," she describes, featuring pastel-colored, rather than dark, inks.

"I have some butterflies, I have some lace and some little bows — a couple things like that," Parton shares with Abumrad, with a laugh.

As for the exact significance behind each tattoo and where, exactly, they are? Much like the ink itself, Parton's keeping that under wraps.

Dolly Parton's America is a nine-episode podcast, inspired by that UT course and sharing its name, that delves into Parton's life stories, and why she has become a sort of unifying force in a divided society. The podcast is available on NPR.org.

