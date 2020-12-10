Dolly Parton Shouts Out Fellow Female Songwriters at 2020 Billboard Women in Music Event

Dolly Parton was honored for her legendary songwriting efforts during Billboard's 2020 Women in Music event on Thursday night (Dec. 10), but she used her acceptance speech to shout out a few other hit female writers.

"I'm proud of all of the wonderful women in showbusiness," Parton shared during the virtual event, name-checking Loretta Lynn, Brandi Carlile and others songwriters. "There's just so many that write so many good songs ...

"I think it's also very important that they take control of their own business," the icon added, noting that she's long owned her own publishing company. "I'm just always wanting to say, 'You go, girls! We can do it!'"

Parton was presented her new honor -- which recognizes impactful songwriters -- by her goddaughter, Miley Cyrus. Calling her "a very precious fairy godmother, not only to me," the pop and rock star praised Parton's influential, award-winning career and truly incredible resume.

"If [you] don't like her, it's only because [you] love her," Cyrus added of Parton, concluding her speech by saying, "Slay all day, Dolly!"

As part of her acceptance speech, Parton performed her hit "9 to 5." Event host Teyana Taylor also made note of Parton's $1 million donation to COVID-19 research, which helped fund one of the leading vaccine candidates in the fight against the virus.

"There has never been a woman quite like Dolly. From day one, she knew her value and was not about to compromise," Taylor gushed, later proclaiming, "She's literally saving lives. I told you she was a boss!"

Parton has stayed busy in 2020 despite the novel coronavirus pandemic: She recently released both a Christmas album, A Holly Dolly Christmas, and a book, Songteller, and stars in a new Netflix Christmas movie, Christmas on the Square.