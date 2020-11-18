Dolly Parton will receive the 2020 Hitmakers Award during Billboard's annual Women in Music Event, which is scheduled to take place virtually on Dec. 10. The all-genre ceremony celebrates the achievements of female artists.

Parton's award comes courtesy of her skills as a songwriter; the Hitmakers Award is given to an artist "whose compositions have significantly impacted culture." The award has previously gone to pop superstar Charli XCX.

Other artists being honored at this year's ceremony include Jennifer Lopez, Dua Lipa and Chloe x Halle. Rapper Cardi B is receiving this year's Woman of the Year title, the top prize given out during the event. 2020 marks the 15th annual Billboard Women in Music Event, and the first time the Woman of the Year title was ever awarded (in 2007) it went to Reba McEntire. Additionally, Taylor Swift has won the title twice — in 2011 and 2014 — and is the only recipient in history to be named Woman of the Year more than once.

Also at this year's show, Brianna Agyemang and Jamila Thomas will receive the 2020 Executive of the Year Award for their work in developing #TheShowMustBePaused movement following the death of George Floyd, a Black man from Minneapolis, Minn., at the hands of white police officer Derek Chauvin. Chauvin is facing second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter charges in Floyd's death.

In previous years, several country stars have been named award recipients at Billboard's Women in Music Event. Kelsea Ballerini, Brandi Carlile, Shania Twain, Maren Morris and Kacey Musgraves are all among those who've previously taken home trophies, and Loretta Lynn won Billboard's Legend Award in 2015.

This year's Women in Music Event will be hosted by singer-songwriter, actor, dancer, director and model Teyana Taylor. Due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, the show will be virtual this year. The event will livestream beginning at 8PM ET on Dec. 10.