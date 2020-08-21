Dolly Parton is adding a sprinkle of Christmas sentiment to the summer with her rendition of "Mary, Did You Know?"

The music icon contributes her trademark angelic tone to the faith-based holiday classic, accompanied by a gentle acoustic melody that marries piano, guitar and strings. She's also joined by a choir that helps lift the message up, ending on a cinematic note, chanting with exuberance, "Mary did you know / That your baby boy is Lord of all creation / Mary did you know / That your baby boy would one day rule the nations / Did you know that your baby boy / Is heaven's perfect lamb / That sleeping child you're holding is the great I am."

"'Mary, Did You Know?' is one of the greatest, sweetest, well-written songs that I’ve ever had the chance to sing on,” Parton shares in a press release. “When I was recording it, I got very emotional. It is to me what Christmas is about and I’m proud to be able to sing it for my upcoming album.”

The song is featured on Parton's upcoming album, A Holly Dolly Christmas, her first holiday project since 1990's Home For Christmas. It features a multitude of collaborations including her goddaughter Miley Cyrus on "Christmas Is" and Billy Ray Cyrus on "Christmas Where We Are." The trailblazer also teams up with Willie Nelson for "Pretty Paper" and Michael Buble on "Cuddle Up, Cozy Down Christmas." In addition to original numbers, Parton also covers "Holly Jolly Christmas," "All I Want For Christmas Is You" and more.

A Holly Dolly Christmas is available on Oct. 2.

Most Unforgettable Dolly Parton Moments