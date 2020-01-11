Dolly Parton is a woman with a plan. Not only does the legendary singer-songwriter have an expansive catalog of standards, but she also has a large collection of unheard songs that she's storing for future release.

In an interview on the podcast Dolly Parton's America, the savvy star tells host Jad Abumrad that she's recorded songs that can be edited and re-worked without her physical presence.

"There's enough stuff to go on forever with my music, to do compilation albums, to do, actually, new and original stuff, and I am purposely trying to put songs down for that very purpose. To have a click track and my vocals, to where any arrangement can be done," she says. "So I think ahead."

Knowing the capabilities of the digital word, Parton goes on to explain how a producer could take her recorded vocals and layer them over an instrumental track, allowing her to always release new music.

"Anybody could produce that. Anyone, any producer in the world — a hot shot producer, when I'm gone, they could take my songs, just the click track of my vocal, and build a complete arrangement around that. So that will go on forever," she states. "I'm one of those people that believe in being prepared."

The iconic star hopes that all of her music, including unreleased songs fans may not hear for years, will outlive her and continue to build on her legacy.

"I hope my music will be left behind. I hope it will always live," she concludes. "I think a lot of that other stuff may fall away. But I would like to think that I've left some good pieces of music."

Parton ended 2019 by releasing a pair of faith-based songs. She collaborated with For King & Country on "God Only Knows," which is nominated for Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song at the 2020 Grammy Awards, and EDM duo Galantis and Dutch rapper Mr. Probz on "Faith."