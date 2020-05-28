Dolly Parton is sharing a message of positivity with her fans as people continue to social distance and face challenges amid the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. On Wednesday (May 27), the legendary country singer dropped a new song via Entertainment Weekly called “When Life Is Good Again.”

The uplifting track, which Parton wrote while in quarantine, finds the icon referencing the current state of the world and reminding others that these trying times can bring forth a period of thought and reflection. In the song, Parton promises to prioritize her personal relationships and live more in the moment “when life is good again.”

“I'll open up my heart / And let the whole world in / I'll try to make amends / When life is good again,” Parton pledges in the first chorus, with her signature angelic vocals backed by simple percussion and mandolin.

In the second chorus, Parton leans into her spiritual side and encourages others to join in and “open up our hearts” before sharing her appreciation for the simple joys in life, like flying a kite and taking a stroll in the park. Parton also reassures listeners that while things may never be the same after the pandemic, everything will one day be okay again.

“We'll make it through this long dark night / Darkness fades when faced with light / But everything's gonna be all right / When life is good again,” Parton sings before the end of the song.

Parton has recently stepped up in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. In April, the singer launched a 10-week Livestream series called Goodnight With Dolly, where she reads bedtime stories to children online. The book selections are pulled from her Imagination Library, a book program that she created in 1995 to promote literacy. Parton has also donated donated $1 million to Vanderbilt University Medical Center to help aid in the research toward finding a cure for the coronavirus.

