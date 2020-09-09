Dolly Parton Earns First Christian No. 1 Song With Zach Williams Duet, ‘There Was Jesus’

Dolly Parton may be 74 years old, but she is still crossing things off her professional bucket list. The country queen recently snagged her first No. 1 hit on the Billboard Christian charts with the powerful song “There Was Jesus.”

"Having a No. 1 record at any time is a great thing, but having a No. 1 faith-based record during these crazy times is even greater," Parton tells Billboard in a recent interview about the hit song, for which she collaborated with Christian artist Zach Williams. "I feel humbled and blessed to be part of this wonderful song ... It does my heart good to know that we have touched the lives of so many people."

"There Was Jesus" tops both the Christian Airplay and Christian AC charts for the chart week of Sept. 12. This chart-topper adds to Parton's already-impressive list of 25 No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart, two No. 1s on the Country Airplay chart, two No. 1 tracks on the Adult Contemporary chart and two No. 1 songs on the all-genre Hot 100. In 2019, Parton earned her first No. 1 on the Dance/Mix Show Airplay chart with "Faith," a collaboration with Galantis and Mr. Probz.

"I don't even know hardly what to say about all the No. 1s in all the different fields of music," Parton gushes. "Thank you God, thank you fans and thank you everyone who has worked so hard to make this possible."

The Grammy Award-winning Parton will release a Christmas album, A Holly Dolly Christmas, on Oct. 2.