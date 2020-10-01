Don Day Jr: Expect Cold Early Winter, Then Mild Later

Cheyenne-based meteorologist Don Day Jr. says Cheyenne and southeast Wyoming can expect cold winter weather to hit the area, possibly as early as late October.

Day is the founder and President of Dayweather Inc.

He says the colder than usual weather will probably be the rule through November and December. But as the winter progresses, he says relatively warm and dry weather will be the rule for January through March of next year. Day says the winter weather will be influenced by a "La Nina" weather pattern.

He says overall things will average out to a dryer and warmer than usual winter season for Cheyenne and southeast Wyoming.

But he says northern and northwest Wyoming are likely to see a more severe winter season. You can hear the entire interview with Don Day in the audio below: