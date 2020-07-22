New ‘Star Wars’ Rumor: Donald Glover Will Play Lando Again in a New Series

Even Star Wars fans who weren’t overwhelmingly positive on Solo: A Star Wars Story agreed that the movie’s highlight was Donald Glover’s charismatic performance as the young Lando Calrissian. We haven’t heard too many people demand a second Solo — but it’s not hard to find online support for some kind of Lando spinoff.

The latest Star Wars rumor suggests that one is in the works. Kessel Run Transmissions on YouTube says that Glover “will be reprising his role as Lando in a future Star Wars series.” In the video below, they say that he will be playing Lando “in his own series.” If that’s true, the only place that would make sense would be on Disney+.

A Lando show would fit with the rest of the upcoming Star Wars TV slate, which is largely based around spinoffs of existing characters getting their own spotlight series. There’s a show featuring Diego Luna’s Cassian Andor from Rogue One, and a series starring Ewan McGregor as the young Obi-Wan Kenobi (admittedly, he’s less young now).

Assuming it would star Donald Glover, a Lando series is a perfect idea for Disney+, as it could focus on a lovable schemer pulling cons and charming his way through the galaxy without the burden of Jedis or massive space battles between Rebels and Imperials. It might even draw in fans of Glover’s beyond traditional Star Wars fans. We’ll see if the show comes together.