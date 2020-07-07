President Donald Trump turned to social media on Tuesday night (July 7) to share his thoughts about Charlie Daniels, who died on Monday (July 6) at the age of 83.

"We will miss GREAT Country Rocker, Charlie Daniels, who passed away yesterday in Hermitage, Tennessee," Trump writes via Twitter. "My condolences to his wife Hazel, and their family. Charlie is in my thoughts and prayers. I love his music!" Trump finished, adding the hashtag #RIPCharlieDaniels.

Daniels died at Summit Medical Center in Hermitage, Tenn., on Monday morning after suffering a hemorrhagic stroke. The country-rock pioneer had a history of heart problems and received a pacemaker in 2013 to regulate his heartbeat.

Daniels' biggest hits included "The Devil Went Down to Georgia," "Simple Man," "Long Haired Country Boy," "Uneasy Rider," "Drinkin' My Baby Goodbye" and more. He was a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, the Grand Ole Opry and the Musicians Hall of Fame.

Nashville's WSMV News 4 reports that Daniels' funeral will take place on Friday (July 10) at World Outreach Church at 1921 State Highway 99 in Murfreesboro, Tenn. The service is set to begin at 11AM.

Trace Adkins, Tracy Lawrence, Darryl Worley and more will take part in a "patriotic-themed service" outside of Sellars Funeral Home in Mt Juliet, Tenn., on Wednesday (July 8), beginning at 6:30PM. The funeral home will hold an open visitation from 10AM until 8PM on Thursday (July 9) in advance of Daniels' formal funeral service on Friday.

Trump's send-off was one Daniels probably would have enjoyed. The country icon was an outspoken conservative who often tweeted his support of Trump, as well as criticism of his detractors.

Daniels was also an avid supporter of the U.S. military, and his family requests that in lieu of flowers, fans make a donation to the Journey Home Project, which Daniels and his manager, David Corlew, founded in 2014 to help address an array of needs for U.S. veterans.

More information is available on the organization's website.

