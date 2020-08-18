Donate School Supplies to The Cheyenne Teacher Locker

The 2020 school year is bringing all sorts of new challenges for our education professionals. Those new challenges are on top of the yearly obstacles that teachers must overcome, like stocking their classrooms.

Many teachers spend their own money to create the best learning space for our children to outfit their classrooms. 101.9 King FM, 106.3 Cowboy Country, and 650 KGAB want to partner with you to help stock the Teacher Locker.

From August 18 through September 4 you can drop off new school supplies at First Education Federal Credit Union (120 W. Carlson) and Needs Inc. (900 Central Ave) in Cheyenne.



Look for the Teacher Locker Barrel

Check out the list below for ideas.

You can also find stuff to donate on this Amazon Wish List.