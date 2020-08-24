Don’t Expect to See VIVE’s Pumpkin Spice Hard Seltzer in Wyoming

I might have been looking forward to perhaps trying it... maybe.

Whether you like it or not, "pumpkin spice everything" is pretty much here. We've got pumpkin spice lattes at the coffee shop, pumpkin spice flavored items at the store, and even pumpkin spice booze. That's right. Pumpkin spice hard seltzer is a real thing in 2020.

With all that we've seen this year, we're not entirely surprised.

I can't quite wrap my mind around what this would actually taste like. It sounds disgusting, but VIVE is powering through with this idea. When describing this new addition, the use words like crisp, light, and refreshing, but how else would you describe hard seltzer with any kind of flavor.

Would you try it?

If you're looking to get your hands on some of this, you'll have to work a bit. Right now, VIVE Hard Seltzer Pumpkin Spice six-packs are only hitting shelves in Ohio, Kentucky and Tennessee. Although, I wouldn't be surprised if there's an online option, but we haven't found anything yet.

There is the off chance that this will sell like crazy and stores in other states begin to pick it up. In fact, I'm almost counting on it. There are people who simply buy things for their gross factor or their novelty. Heck, I'd buy this and hold onto it for a gag gift at my family's next Christmas.

And yes, there will be people who buy this and actually love it. After all, why would a company put out a product that doesn't taste good? It just may not be everyone's cup of fall-flavored tea.