Don’t Play Ball, Cheyenne Mayor Reiterates

Despite statewide public health orders, Cheyenne officials say the city's baseball and softball facilities have continued to see unnecessary use.

The ball fields have been closed to the public until further notice, and city league practices and games cancelled, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Although these measures have been in place, Mayor Marian Orr would like to reiterate this message to our community," said city spokesman Michael Skinner.

Skinner says laminated signs indicating the ball fields are closed have been posted on site.

"The City of Cheyenne appreciates your understanding and patience with these closures to ensure the long-term health and well-being of our community," he said.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app