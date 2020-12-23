Don’t Worry, It’s Just a Baby Moose Playing With Some Wind Chimes

Do you hear something weird outside? No reason to be concerned. It's just a baby moose playing with some wind chimes.

There are no details about exactly where this happens. It reminds me of some of the more rural areas between Grand Teton National Park and Yellowstone, but there's no way to be sure. A family heard their wind chimes and learned that this big animal was the reason. NOTE: make sure your sound is turned up for this one.

I wasn't aware that moose enjoyed wind chimes so much. I think part of this can be credited to the fact that baby moose in particular can be very adventurous. Rubbing up against something that makes such a pretty sound would seem to be right up their alley.

This reminds me of the baby moose that couldn't get enough of a yard sprinkler a few summers ago.

Never a dull moment when it comes to wildlife in our part of America.