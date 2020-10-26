Double-Digit Wind Chills For SE Wyoming On Monday

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued a wind-chill warning for southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle until 9 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 26.

Wind chills in some areas could reach -27, according to the agency. the weather service. The agency posted this statement at 3 a.m.:

3 AM Oct 26th Update - Wind Chill Advisories have been expanded to additional locations along and west of the Laramie Range through 9 AM Monday morning while Winter Storm Warnings have been cancelled for southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle as snowfall has ended. Be sure to limit outdoor exposure, dress in layers, and work to protect your outdoor animals and livestock."