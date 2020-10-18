Doug Supernaw, who made his mark in country music during the late '80s through the late '90s with several Top 30 hits including "I Don't Call Him Daddy," announced in February of last year that he is battling Stage IV cancer. Unfortunately, it appears his condition has worsened, and has been put under hospice care as a result.

Supernaw's wife, who has been updating fans on social media sporadically of his condition, took to Facebook to write a post delivering the bad news that his cancer has spread, and he is apparently not doing well.

"I have been hoping to not have to pass this information on to you, but, Doug's cancer has spread to the brain and spine, and he is now under hospice care," she wrote. "I will update as much as I am able to; until then, please keep Doug in your thoughts and prayers, as you all have been."

Supernaw, 60, initially went to the hospital in January 2019 for a prolonged cough, which was identified as pneumonia. Further investigation by his medical team revealed masses in his lungs, lymph nodes, bones, and bladder, resulting in the Stage IV cancer diagnosis.

In March, he had a malignant tumor removed from his bladder, and his family started a GoFundMe to help with medical bills (which is no longer accepting donations).

Supernaw's most recent release was a greatest hits project in 2017, which included two new songs.