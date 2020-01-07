Douglas Police Seek Help Finding Missing 16-Year-Old Girl

The Douglas Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a 16-year-old girl who hasn't been seen since Jan. 1.

Police say Selena S. F. Not Afraid was last seen on foot at a rest area along Interstate 90 between Billings and Hardin, Montana, after leaving a broken down car.

Not Afraid is 5-foot-9, weighs 130 to 135 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. She also has a scar near her mouth and a tattoo of a cross on her middle finger, and may use the last name Ball or Big Hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Big Horn County Sheriff's Office at (406) 665-9780.

