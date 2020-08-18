Downtown Cheyenne Hosting Golf Tournament

Admittedly, I’m a horrific golfer. I have about the ugliest line-drive swing that you’ll ever see. But, I’m also the first to jump on the chance to swig beers and wander around in the grass for a couple hours on a golf course, if given the opportunity. Which is good news, with The Downtown District Authority(DDA) hosting a golf tournament. The best part, they’re doing it to benefit the updating of the planters in Downtown Cheyenne.

Here’s the skinny from Downtown Cheyenne’s Event Page

"Fore!" The Downtown Development Authority is thrilled to present Divots & Drivers - the 2020 Inaugural DDA Golf Tournament! Mark your calendars for Saturday, October 3rd at the Cheyenne Country Club! A light breakfast will be provided and registration begins at 9am with a shotgun start at 10am. Players can register for $125/player or $500 for a team of 4. Golf carts will be provided, however, there must be two players per cart (no individual carts are available). Due to COVID restrictions, there is a 100 player limit, so reserve your spot as soon as possible! For sponsorship information or to register as a player/team, please call 307-433-9730 or email holly@downtowncheyenne.com. All proceeds from this tournament will go towards updating the downtown planters. We'll see you on the green!

October is the most magical month to do anything, traditionally, so this golf tournament is going to be epic! It’s also doing good, which, the DDA does an awesome job of consistently doing throughout the year. If you’d like to be a sponsor for this event or to find out more details in general, click here.