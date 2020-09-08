Contact Us
Downtown Community Clean-Up Day Coming This Month

By Mat Murdock September 8, 2020 5:07 AM

Bust out those work gloves, jeans that are probably more ripped than you want them to be, and maybe a hoodie, judging by how the weather is today, anyways, and let’s help beautify Downtown Cheyenne! The Downtown District Authority(DDA) is hosting a cleanup day Saturday, September 26th from 8 am to 10 am in the City Parking Lot at the corner of 17th and Warren.  

Here are the details the DDA gave in a Facebook Event post: 

Join us on Saturday, September 26th from 8:00am – 10:00am for a Downtown Community Clean-Up Day! Volunteers will report to the City Parking Lot (Corner of 17th and Warren) to pick up equipment and get block assignments. 
Many hands make light work – especially for a good cause! All volunteers will receive $1 off their first beer at Freedom’s Edge Brewing Company, $.50 off their first beer at Danielmark’s Brewing and/or can redeem a drink special at The Hawthorn Tree. If you’re unable to help, please consider donating supplies (trash bags, work gloves, bottled water, brooms, dust pans, etc.) Supplies can be dropped off at Freedom’s Edge Brewing Co. (1509 Pioneer Avenue) Be a part of the solution – not pollution! 

So you’re telling me, I can get discounts on beer at Freedom’s Edge Brewing Co. AND Danielmark’s Brewing, along with helping keep our Downtown area spiffy? That sounds like a great plan!  

Behind The Scenes At Cheyenne's Lincoln Theater Before Remodel

