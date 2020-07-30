Downtown Laramie Brewfest 2020 is Canceled

There has certainly been no shortage of canceled events due to the pandemic in 2020 and here is another one, the Downtown Laramie Brewfest 2020 has officially been canceled.

The event organizers took to the Laramie Brewfest Facebook page as well as a press release to make the announcement of the cancellation. The announcement cited safety concerns due to the pandemic as the main reasons for cancelling the event.

The annual summertime event has been a staple for the past 15 years that has seen over 2,000 participants enjoying live music and socializing with local vendors while sampling beers.

The cancellation announcement also noted to lookout for an upcoming announcement for an Oktoberfest themed event.to celebrate local district breweries.

The Laramie Main Street Alliance made a point to thank the local Laramie breweries for all their contributions along with all the sponsors for Laramie Brewfest. For anyone wanting to donate to Laramie Main Street, you can do so by clicking the link here.