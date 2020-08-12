Dr Pepper Addresses Current Shortage

The coronavirus strikes again.

The latest insanity caused by the pandemic is a shortage of Dr Pepper. Actually, there’s a shortage of soda in general.

According to USA Today, the issue stems from a shortage of aluminum cans. It makes sense as the consumption of soda and beer has shifted from restaurants and bars to people’s homes during the pandemic. Also, a lot of people have switched from plastic bottles to cans due to environmental concerns surrounding pollution caused by plastic.

The good news is that the raw material needed to make aluminum cans isn’t in short supply. So, much like toilet paper manufacturers who experienced shortages in the early stages of the pandemic, can manufacturers have announced plans to increase production.

The current plan by manufacturers is to build at least three new aluminum can factories over the course of the next 18 months. Of course, that won’t help the current issue, but it’s nice to know there’s a plan in place.