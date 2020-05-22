Drew Baldridge’s ‘Senior Year’ Takes on New Meaning for the Class of 2020
Drew Baldridge first released his wistful "Senior Year" a year ago. But now, the nostalgic country tune about a student's last year of high school is gaining a whole new significance for the Class of 2020.
That's because — as students, teachers and family are painfully aware — high school seniors across the U.S. are forgoing milestones such as graduation and prom due to school closings resulting from the coronavirus pandemic. Consequently, Baldridge recognizes the newfound importance of his tune.
"I wrote this song for seniors last year, but it's now taking on a whole new meaning," the musician says. "The lyrics 'Never thought it would disappear / Senior Year' have really hit home with the Class of 2020. The last two months of their school year literally disappeared from them."
"My heart is breaking for these kids not being able to play sports for the last time or even be able to have a graduation," Baldridge continues. "I hope this song can bring some light and help them to relive the good memories of 'Senior Year' all over again!"
Amid the ongoing health crisis, the country singer is making an effort to continue entertaining. Like many other country stars, that means singing songs and making appearances via videoconference. As WHIO-TV reports, the musician recently performed a virtual concert for the 2020 prom of Ohio's Troy High School. In fitting with the occasion, the first song Baldridge played for the students was "Senior Year."
It's certainly a different type of sendoff for the school's graduating seniors. Still, it's no doubt that Troy's Class of 2020 will look back on the performance with fond memories. Read the lyrics to Baldridge's "Senior Year" below.
Drew Baldridge's "Senior Year" Lyrics:
I remember that first day feelin' like a king
Sittin' out in my truck, freshman wishin' they were me
Ole' Chesney singing 'bout them boys of fall
Yeah this is our year, we were gonna win it all
It was skipping class
It was wasting gas
Always paid in cash
From mowing grass
That hot last summer
We were living fast on top of the world
Trying to find a guy old enough to buy
A little cheap wine for you girl
Game days we wear jerseys in the hall
Yeah barely eighteen but a buncha know it alls
Whoa, blink an eye and then you're there
Whoa, on a gym floor in foldin' chairs
Yeah yeah, throwing caps up in the air
Couple tough boys sheddin' tears
Never thought it'd disappear
Senior year
Burning tires to burnt CDs
It was breaking curfew and momma waiting on me
Thinking that first love would last forever
And my ole' letter jacket naw, it never looked better
Than it did on her shoulders
Oh but now that we're older
Wonder where she is now
And if she ever thinks about
We were living fast on top of the world
Trying to find a guy old enough to buy
A little cheap wine for you girl
Game days we wear jerseys in the hall
Yeah barely eighteen but a buncha know it alls
Whoa, blink an eye and then you're there
Whoa, on a gym floor in foldin' chairs
Yeah yeah, throwing caps up in the air
Couple lovebirds sheddin' tears
Never thought it'd disappear
Senior year
Every time I get to town
I take a lap around
And I can't help but smile
'Cause we were big shots for a little while
Senior year
Senior year
Yeah we were living fast on top of the world
Trying to find a guy old enough to buy
A little cheap wine for you girl
Game days we wear jerseys in the hall
Yeah barely eighteen but a buncha know it alls
Whoa, blink an eye and then you're there
Whoa, on a gym floor in foldin' chairs
Yeah yeah, throwing caps up in the air
Couple tough boys sheddin' tears
Never thought it'd disappear
Senior year
I remember that first day feeling like a king
Sittin' out in my truck freshman wishin' they were me
