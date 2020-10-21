Drew Green is letting country music fans into his life and his music with his new Green Room series, and he's giving Taste of Country readers a sneak peek in advance of the first episode.

Green is already known to country fans as one of the songwriters behind Florida Georgia Line's "Colorado," from their Can't Say I Ain't Country album. He co-wrote that song with Hardy and Hunter Phelps, but the singer-songwriter recently stepped into the spotlight with the release of his Dirt Boy Vol. 1 EP, which takes its title from the rural area in Tennessee where he was raised.

"Dirt boy" is another term for a good old boy, Green explains in the exclusive clip below.

"And so it felt like I needed to go back home and show people that that was me," he states.

Green takes fans to the tree farm in McMinnville, Tenn., where he grew up to show them his roots and the down-home, simple values and lifestyle that inspired him and still shape his music today. Directed by Nathan Corn, the debut episode is appropriately titled "Dirt Boy." Subsequent episodes will take viewers through all of the songs on Green's Dirt Boy Vol. 1 EP.

Green is signed to a joint record deal with Sony Music Nashville and Villa 40, and he released his debut single as an artist, "Little More Be Alright," in June of 2020. For more information about Drew Green, visit his official website, or keep with him via Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.