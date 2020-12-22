Drew LaMont is No Longer Part of Cowboy Basketball

The Wyoming Cowboy basketball team is losing a player at the holiday break. Junior forward Drew LaMont is leaving the team.

Wyoming head coach Jeff Linder announced on Monday that LaMont is entering the transfer portal and will be transferring from the University of Wyoming.

Linder said in a release from University of Wyoming Athletics, “We thank Drew for his contributions to our program and we wish him well in the future.” Linder will have no further comment on LaMont’s decision to transfer.

LaMont played in five of the seven games the Cowboys have played this season. He saw about 10 minutes of playing time per game and averaged 3.4 points and 1.2 rebounds per game. The junior shot 50 percent from the field and beyond the arc.

LaMont came to UW from Indian River State College in Fort Pierce, FL. In his one season with the Pioneers, LaMont averaged 12.8 points per game and was a first-team All-Southern Conference pick. He shot 41 percent and made 84 triples last season while grabbing 4.1 rebounds per game. Before that, LaMont spent one season at American University. He is a native of Plantation, FL.

The Wyoming Cowboys return to the court on Jan. 2 and 4. It will be their first two games in Mountain West Conference action with a road series against Fresno State. The Saturday, Jan. 2 game will start at 5 p.m., Mountain Time, while the Monday, Jan. 4 game will begin at 7 p.m., Mountain Time.