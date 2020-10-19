Drew Lock Returns For The Broncos Big Sunday Win

All the conspiracy nuts were working their keyboards last week when the Broncos matchup against the Patriots was moved to Sunday. I can't count how many times I saw that this move was to benefit the Patriots with Cam Newton coming back, rather than being due to the Patriots issues with positive Covid tests.

The only thing it benefitted was Drew Lock coming back and sending the Patriots packing with a loss! Yeah, that felt good to read, didn't it?

Getty Images

That guy looks like he's pumped, am I right? Ok, not from yesterday afternoon's game, but still, the Patriots are very broken right now and the Broncos were able to take down the Evil Empire without Melvin Gordon who had an illness after getting a DUI last week. Whatever, you don't have to lie and not admit it's a punishment.

Looking at the numbers, though it was great to see the Franchise, Drew Lock back on the field, his outing was porous at best. Lock went 10/24 for 189 yards, 0 TDs and 2 picks. Cam Newton threw the ball more with similar results, so we should take that as an extra win. Phillip Lindsey ran the way for the Broncos with over 100 yards rushing. Cam Newton was the only player on either team to muster a TD, and he did it on the ground. A lot of good work done by the kicking teams and defense for the Broncos.

The Broncos will try to bring their record to 3-3 next week in a touch late afternoon matchup against the Chiefs.