Driver Dies After Being Rear-Ended on I-80 in Wyoming

A 64-year-old Edgewood, Washington man died after his pickup was rear-ended on Interstate 80 in Sweetwater County last Friday, the Wyoming Highway Patrol said.

It happened around 8:20 p.m. near milepost 75, about 15 miles west of Green River.

Sgt. Jeremy Beck says Robert Jonas was driving west in the right-hand lane when a car driven by Braden Gentry, 31, of Independence, Missouri, struck him from behind, causing Jonas to lose control of his pickup and roll it several times.

Gentry's car came to rest in the left lane, partially facing eastbound in the westbound lane, and was struck by a westbound SUV driven by a juvenile male.

Beck says Jonas was wearing his seat belt, but died in route to the hospital. He says no one else was transported.

Speed, driver fatigue/asleep, and cell phone use on the part of Gentry are being investigated as possible contributing factors.

