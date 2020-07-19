The driver of a commercial truck was flown to Wyoming Medical Center on Sunday after his vehicle collided with another commercial truck on WY 220 near mile marker 62.

Emergency crews had to pull the injured driver from the damaged truck. No update on the driver's condition or the extent of their injuries was immediately available.

The crash occurred shortly before 11 a.m. Sunday. One of the trucks involved was hauling an oversized load.

The highway will remain shut down until the Wyoming Highway Patrol completes its investigation of the incident.

Further details have not been released.