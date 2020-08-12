Driver in Yellowstone Shares Intense Video of 2 Bison Clashing

There's a new video captured by a driver in Yellowstone that shows why you want to keep your distance especially during mating season. Two male bison have a battle on the road right in front of them.

Yellowstone National Park shared this intense video on their Facebook page earlier today.

The NPS always advises that you keep at least 25 yards between you and any elk or bison you encounter in Yellowstone National Park (or anywhere). The fact that this is mating season for bison makes this kind of situation extra dangerous as the males are very aggressive.

This driver is fortunate that this bison clash happened away from his vehicle and not on top of him. Considering how focused these male bison were on attacking each other, they probably wouldn't have even noticed that he was there.