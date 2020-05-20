Driver Inattention, Fatigue Investigated in Wyoming Fatal Crash

State troopers are investigating the possibility that a commercial truck driver was tired or not paying attention when his vehicle rolled, fatally injuring him Tuesday on Interstate 80 in southwestern Wyoming.

Kevin W. Smith, 43, of Green Bay, Wisconsin, died at the scene despite wearing his seatbelt, according to Sgt. Jeremy Beck of the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred shortly before 12:45 p.m. near milepost 41, east of Lyman, in the eastbound lanes. Smith had been driving a 2018 Freightliner Conventional when he failed to negotiate a slight curve to the right.

His truck crossed the left lane and went into the median before overturning.

Smith is the 27th person to die on Wyoming highways in 2020. By this time last year, 64 fatalities had been reported statewide compared to 36 in 2018 and 36 in 2017.