Driver, Thought to Be Impaired, Hits Road Crew Vehicle in Wyoming

The Wyoming Highway Patrol says a driver was seriously injured after his vehicle collided with a Wyoming Department of Transportation vehicle on Monday.

Police say the unnamed driver was also possibly under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

According to a news release, WYDOT employees were cleaning delineator posts along the side of interstate 80 in western Wyoming at roughly 7:20 a.m. At the same time, a state trooper happened to be in the area and noticed an older Ford pickup traveling westbound that was all over the road.

THe trooper attempted to catch up to the vehicle, but was unable to do so before the Ford struck a WYDOT vehicle, causing it to be pushed off the road. The Ford came to a stop in the middle of the roadway.

The WYDOT employees were injured and taken to a hospital, but the release does not say how severe their injuries are.

No further information has been released.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol reminds the public that when emergency, construction, maintenance of utility vehicles are stopped on the road with two or more lanes in the same direction, motorists must move over.

On two-lane roads where speeds are higher than 45 mph, motorists must slow to 20 mph below the speed limit.