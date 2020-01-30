Drivers in Wyoming Snowplow/Tractor Trailer Wreck Identified

The Wyoming Department of Transportation has released additional information regarding a Thursday morning wreck involving a snowplow and tractor-trailer on Interstate 80 east of Rock Springs.

According to a press release, WYDOT plow driver Jake Webber was traveling eastbound in the right-hand lane at roughly 35 mph when a Blue Line tractor-trailer driven by Angel Hernandez rear-ended Webber's plow.

The tractor-trailer then jackknifed and ran off the road while the plow also ran off the road.

Hernandez wasn't injured and Webber was taken to Sweetwater Memorial Hospital with undetermined, but not life-threatening injuries.

“We are asking the public to remember to slow down and adjust your driving to current road and weather conditions. These plow drivers are our friends, neighbors and family members. We all want them to come home safely every night,” WYDOT District Maintenance Engineer Tory Thomas said in the press release.

The crash occurred around 10 a.m. near milepost 148, east of Patrick Draw, where the plow driver was stationed. The two vehicles had been eastbound on I-80.