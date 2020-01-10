Drones ‘Not From F.E. Warren Air Force Base,’ Officials Say

F.E. Warren Air Force Base confirmed Friday that the drones recently spotted in Colorado and Nebraska are not from the base, nor affiliated with the U.S. Air Force.

"We have provided this information to the FAA, FBI, and state and local authorities, as they investigate this matter," the base said in a press release.

The base says the drones haven't posed a threat to any of their sites, facilities or operations.

"F.E. Warren AFB does conduct counter-UAS training within the confines of the installation, however, any drones spotted outside of the installation are not part of our fleet," the base added.

