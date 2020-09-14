Dry, Warm Weather on Tap for Southeast Wyo., Panhandle This Week

Elevated fire danger will persist today and Tuesday for southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle.

The National Weather Service in Cheyenne issued the following statement early Monday morning:

Clear skies and warm temperatures will prevail through Thursday, with partly cloudy skies on Friday. Fire danger will be elevated today and Tuesday with low humidities and occasionally gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 80s to lower 90s today, near 80 to the lower 90s on Tuesday, upper 70s to mid 80s Wednesday and Thursday, and 70s to near 80 degrees on Friday.