Duane Chapman has proposed marriage to girlfriend Francie Frane, and the 51-year-old has said yes. The Dog the Bounty star reveals that he and his new love are set to marry after the coronavirus pandemic passes. Expect a big party.

The couple spoke with the U.S. Sun about their special engagement and their plans for a wedding that will include fans. This news comes 10-and-a-half months after Dog's wife Beth Chapman died following a cancer battle. Frane is also a widow, something that's bonded the pair in recent months.

Frane had gone shopping, and while she was gone Chapman lit some candles and dimmed the lights for her return. When she got back, he said he needed to speak with her. "So I put all the food in the kitchen and I came in and he said, 'I know that God brought you into my life and I don't want to spend one moment of it without you'," she tells the Sun.

"And he got down on one knee and he opened the ring box and he said, 'Will you marry me and spend the rest of our lives together?'"

Chapman's family has thus far approved of Frane, a Colorado neighbor of the Chapmans. The pair began a romance after he called her late husband to do some work on his house, not knowing he'd died. When she called with the news, they struck up a friendship that turned into much more. When they get married, Francie Frane will become the sixth Mrs. Duane Chapman. The 67-year-old reality television stars has 12 kids.

While this romance did come quick, those following Dog Chapman on social media have seen his dedication to Frane in recent weeks. "I scream & Cry Beth where are you why did you leave me then I look up & see you Francie & the pain turns to a smile," he wrote on Instagram in April, adding, "I LOVE YOU WOMAN !!"

Frane responded with her own love letter post. "Then one day, I looked up from the ashes, and there you stood. Wow, God!" she writes, as she indicates how she sees God through Dog. The words "I love you" were also added into her post.

Talking to the Sun, Chapman says he'd like to somehow include fans at his wedding, although exactly how he'll do that is not clear. Duane and Beth Chapman were married for 13 years prior to her death.

