Several members of Duck Dynasty star Willie Robertson's family have been granted orders of protection against the man police say fired a gun at their house multiple times on Friday (April 24).

According to the Monroe News-Star, shooting suspect Daniel King, Jr. has been ordered not to come within 1,000 feet of John Luke and Mary Kate Robertson, as well as their infant child, until April 27, 2022, as a result of the shooting incident, in which he is charged with having discharged 8-10 shots in the direction of two homes at an estate belonging to Willie Robertson in Monroe, La.

An arrest warrant stated that 38-year-old King was a passenger in a Ford F-150 that drove past the property around 2;33PM and that he fired a .380 caliber handgun numerous times at the two houses. There were five people inside the first residence he fired at, and three inside the house he actually hit. Willie Robertson revealed that a bullet went through a bedroom window of the house where his son John Luke lives with his wife, Mary Kate, and their child, but nobody got hurt.

"We were pretty shook up," Robertson told the USA Today Network after the incident. "It looks like they were just spraying bullets across my property."

King is charged with one count of aggravated assault by drive-by shooting, as well as two counts of criminal neglect of family. Both are misdemeanors.

King admitted to investigators that he fired the gun out the window, but he claimed he was just testing to see if the safety was on and that the gun went off multiple times. He admitted that he was drinking vodka at the time. The News-Star reports that he remained in custody as of Monday (April 27), with bail set at $150,000.