This morning, Vanity Fair unveiled the first look at the upcoming remake of Dune, based on Frank Herbert’s legendary sci-fi movie. First adapted to the screen by David Lynch in 1984, the new version comes from Arrival and Blade Runner 2049 filmmaker Denis Villeneuve. It’s due out in theaters this Christmas, and at the rate we’re going, it could be the next movie anyone sees on big screen.

Either way, the first look is quite tantalizing. It’s Timothée Chalamet as the story’s protagonist, Paul Atreides. And he looks a lot different than the Paul of Lynch’s Dune, who was played by Kyle MacLachlan. First, take a look at the photo, the first released from the new film:

For point of comparison, here’s MacLachlan’s Paul

Universal

Definitely a different vibe! MacLachlan looks like a weird alien. Chalamet looks like he’s maybe doing a photoshoot for a French fashion magazine.

Supposedly this image comes from a part of the film where Paul is being “taught the ways of war by a veteran soldier named Gurney Halleck, played by Josh Brolin.” Here’s how Chalamet described his character to Vanity Fair:

The immediately appealing thing about Paul was the fact that in a story of such detail and scale and world-building, the protagonist is on an anti-hero’s-journey of sorts ... he thinks he’s going to be sort of a young general studying his father and his leadership of a fighting force before he comes of age, hopefully a decade later, or something like that.

Dune is scheduled to open in theaters on December 18. Fingers crossed.