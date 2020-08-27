Dunkin Announces Donut-Inspired Beer Collaboration for Fall

Wait, did they say "jelly donut IPA"?

Add this to the ever-growing list of why we love the fall season. One of the best parts of this upcoming time of year are the flavors. Beer inspired by donuts absolutely falls (pun not intended) into that seasonal category.

Dunkin just announced a new collaboration with Harpoon Brewery. It's called the Dunkin Dozen and it combines some of your favorite things. It's a bunch of beers that have been brewed to taste like you favorite donuts.

I'm gonna let that sink in for a moment.

Now, Dunkin already has a Coffee Stout that was released in 2019. These new cans are taking the breakfast concept to the next level. So far, they have a Jelly Donut IPA and a Boston Kreme Stout.

And they're not done there.

In addition to these donut flavors popping up just in time for fall, Dunkin is jumping on the pumpkin spice bandwagon. They have plans to launch a Pumpkin Spice Latte Ale, which sounds delightful! Dunkin released their pumpkin spice latte in the middle of August, just about a full week ahead of Starbucks. They can add this new adult beverage lineup to their bragging rights.

I have to say, this year sure has sparked a lot of creativity. Perhaps these companies have realized what we've all been faced with, we don't have all the time in the world. So why not go for it? If there's something you want to do in life, even if it sounds wild and crazy, do it!